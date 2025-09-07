Left Menu

Trump Courts Controversy with Rolex Invitation to US Open Amid Swiss Tariff Tensions

President Donald Trump attended the US Open as a guest of Rolex, despite imposing high tariffs on Swiss imports. The administration has blurred lines between political actions and business interests, while Trump's presence at sports events often garners mixed audience reactions, which broadcasters aim to minimize.

Updated: 07-09-2025 18:04 IST
In a spectacle of politics meeting sports, President Donald Trump attended the US Open on Sunday, hosted by luxury watchmaker Rolex, despite having recently levied steep tariffs against Swiss imports. Organizers were keen to avoid any off-court disruptions, such as audience boos, from airing on TV broadcasts.

This attendance is part of Trump's broader strategy of attending high-profile sports events rather than delivering policy addresses or holding large rallies. He watched the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner from the comfort of Rolex's suite, weeks after his administration enforced a substantial tariff on Swiss products.

The decision to accept Rolex's invitation has raised eyebrows, sparking discussions on the administration's melding of political and business interests. Trump's frequent presence at major sporting events underscores his blend of showmanship and political acumen, despite mixed reactions from crowds.

