High-Stakes Tariff Tensions: U.S.-India Trade Showdown Over Russian Oil

The United States is poised to increase tariffs on India if New Delhi fails to curtail its purchases of Russian oil, President Donald Trump announced, escalating a trade standoff between the two nations. Trump's statement comes amid ongoing, unresolved trade negotiations.

Senator Lindsey Graham supports imposing up to 500% tariffs on countries like India that continue buying Russian oil, linking these purchases to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Graham claims that U.S. sanctions have substantially reduced India's Russian oil imports.

Trade experts warn that India's uncertain stance may weaken its position. As India seeks to finalize a trade deal with the U.S., officials urge greater transparency on oil purchasing practices, especially regarding Russian and American oil.

(With inputs from agencies.)