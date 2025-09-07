NAMO Yuva Run: A Movement for a Drug-Free India

In a bid to raise awareness about the harms of drug abuse, the BJP's youth wing is set to launch 'NAMO Yuva Run: For A Nasha Mukt Bharat' on September 21. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the initiative will unfold in 75 places across India, with a simultaneous global diaspora event in 75 international cities.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) aims to involve lakhs of young people, emphasizing the need for a drug-free society while also promoting the use of 'swadeshi' products. Actor Milind Soman, the initiative's National Run Ambassador, attended a press conference alongside Minister Mandaviya.

The event coincides with Prime Minister Modi's 75th birthday, with Minister Mandaviya extolling Modi's transformative leadership over the last 11 years. Highlighting Modi's simplification of the tax regime and the government's successes in reducing drug trafficking, the BJP calls upon the youth to partake in this collective mission.

