Celebrating Unity: Goa and Jharkhand's Cultural Extravaganza

Over 80 artistes from Goa and Jharkhand will showcase cultural traditions at a special event in Ranchi. The programme, held under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', aims to promote cultural exchange, featuring diverse dance forms and handicrafts, with participation from state governors and organized by EZCC.

Updated: 07-09-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 80 artistes from the Indian states of Goa and Jharkhand are set to participate in a special cultural programme, officials announced on Sunday. The event aims to showcase the diverse cultural heritage, traditional art forms, and folk performances of the two regions.

Scheduled to take place at the State Museum Auditorium in Ranchi's Khelgaon on Monday, the programme will be inaugurated by Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) chairperson and West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar is also expected to attend.

Organised under the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the event seeks to facilitate a rich cultural exchange. Artists from Goa will perform 'Dehhni' and 'Samai' dances, while their Jharkhand counterparts will present 'Sarikela Chhau', 'Jhumar', 'Kodsa', and 'Domkach' dances. Handicrafts from both states will be showcased, along with songs written by West Bengal's governor, according to EZCC officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

