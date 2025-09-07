Left Menu

Political Rumble Over Dasara Festival Invitation: DK Shivakumar Defends State's Choice Amidst BJP Backlash

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticized former BJP MP Pratap Simha for contesting the invitation extended to writer Banu Mushtaq for inaugurating the Dasara festival. Despite facing opposition from BJP members, the Mysuru district administration moved forward with Mushtaq's invitation. Shivakumar accused BJP of political irrelevance and internal conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:37 IST
Political Rumble Over Dasara Festival Invitation: DK Shivakumar Defends State's Choice Amidst BJP Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a scathing attack on former BJP MP Pratap Simha for challenging the state government's decision in court. The decision to invite acclaimed writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festival has ignited political controversy, with Simha accusing the Congress-led government of neglecting crucial stakeholders in Mysuru.

Shivakumar defended the government's choice, asserting that objections from BJP were an attempt to remain politically relevant. He urged BJP leaders to focus on securing funds for state development projects rather than fabricating disputes. Among BJP's grievances was the invitation's potential to disrupt communal harmony, an assertion the government dismissed.

Amidst the ongoing political debate, Shivakumar criticized BJP for allegedly exploiting issues like the Dharmasthala controversy to divert attention from internal conflicts. He also refuted criticism surrounding the government's decision to use ballot papers in local elections, pointing out that the framework was originally set by a BJP law.

TRENDING

1
England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory

 Global
2
England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa

 United Kingdom
3
Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

Sudakov's Home in Ruins: Kyiv Endures Unprecedented Drone Strike

 Global
4
Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

Delhi's Push to Become a Premier Sports Destination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025