Political Rumble Over Dasara Festival Invitation: DK Shivakumar Defends State's Choice Amidst BJP Backlash

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched a scathing attack on former BJP MP Pratap Simha for challenging the state government's decision in court. The decision to invite acclaimed writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festival has ignited political controversy, with Simha accusing the Congress-led government of neglecting crucial stakeholders in Mysuru.

Shivakumar defended the government's choice, asserting that objections from BJP were an attempt to remain politically relevant. He urged BJP leaders to focus on securing funds for state development projects rather than fabricating disputes. Among BJP's grievances was the invitation's potential to disrupt communal harmony, an assertion the government dismissed.

Amidst the ongoing political debate, Shivakumar criticized BJP for allegedly exploiting issues like the Dharmasthala controversy to divert attention from internal conflicts. He also refuted criticism surrounding the government's decision to use ballot papers in local elections, pointing out that the framework was originally set by a BJP law.