Left Menu

Ganpati Immersion in Pune: A 32-Hour Marathon Procession

Pune's Ganpati immersion processions concluded after an extensive 32-hour duration. Despite police efforts for an early end, the event saw over 3,959 big idols and 7.45 lakh household idols immersed. The police facilitated discipline and peaceful proceedings, though some delays were reported at Alka Chowk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:45 IST
Ganpati Immersion in Pune: A 32-Hour Marathon Procession
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganpati immersion processions in Pune wrapped up on Sunday after a marathon run of over 32 hours. This lengthy celebration occurred despite meticulous planning by the local police for an expedited finish.

The processions commenced at 9:30 AM on Saturday, marking Anant Chaturdashi, and finally ended at 6 PM on Sunday. Over 3,959 large idols from Ganesh pandals and more than 7.45 lakh household idols were immersed in various water bodies across the city.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar expressed satisfaction with the peaceful execution of the festivities and on cooperation from mandals and police personnel, though he noted some scheduling disputes at Alka Chowk. Stringent timing measures and restrictions on the number of dhol tasha troupes helped manage the processions efficiently.

TRENDING

1
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
2
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India
3
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Refor...

 Romania
4
Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025