Ganpati Immersion in Pune: A 32-Hour Marathon Procession

The Ganpati immersion processions in Pune wrapped up on Sunday after a marathon run of over 32 hours. This lengthy celebration occurred despite meticulous planning by the local police for an expedited finish.

The processions commenced at 9:30 AM on Saturday, marking Anant Chaturdashi, and finally ended at 6 PM on Sunday. Over 3,959 large idols from Ganesh pandals and more than 7.45 lakh household idols were immersed in various water bodies across the city.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar expressed satisfaction with the peaceful execution of the festivities and on cooperation from mandals and police personnel, though he noted some scheduling disputes at Alka Chowk. Stringent timing measures and restrictions on the number of dhol tasha troupes helped manage the processions efficiently.