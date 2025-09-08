Left Menu

Mumbai's Massive Post-Ganpati Clean-up: A Community Effort

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected 508 tonnes of 'nirmalya' from natural and artificial water bodies after the Ganpati festival. The effort was supported by citizens and notable figures like Akshay Kumar. The BMC successfully promoted eco-friendly idol immersions through awareness campaigns, leading to a large-scale clean-up operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 08:17 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully executed a massive clean-up operation following the Ganpati festival, clearing 508 tonnes of 'nirmalya' from natural and artificial water bodies across Mumbai.

Prominent figures such as Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and the wife of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Amruta Fadnavis, participated in cleanliness drives, notably at Juhu Beach. The BMC urged citizens to use artificial ponds for idol immersions, promoting eco-friendly practices.

The civic body's efforts, supported by meticulous planning and government coordination, saw the involvement of over 1,97,000 idols, with many immersed in artificial ponds. This initiative marked a successful collaboration between authorities, citizens, and Ganesh devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

