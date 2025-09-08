Left Menu

Celebrating a Centenary: Honoring Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy in Assam

Assam has launched a year-long celebration of Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary. The event, inaugurated by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, featured tributes, musical programs, and was attended by Hazarika's family. Prime Minister Modi will participate in the event during his visit to Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:17 IST
Celebrating a Centenary: Honoring Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy in Assam
Bhupen Hazarika
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Assam has embarked on a year-long celebration to mark the birth centenary of the legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the event, paying respects to the artistic luminary whose contributions have touched audiences worldwide.

The inaugural ceremony took place at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha in Guwahati, where the singer was cremated. A multitude of admirers, including 100 prominent personalities, gathered to honor Hazarika's legacy. His son Tez, accompanied by his family, traveled from the United States to participate in the festivities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to join the centenary celebrations during his upcoming visit to Assam. The events, which will span the year, aim to reinforce Hazarika's indelible impact on culture and society, highlighted by a record-breaking musical tribute scheduled later this month.

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amid 'Ocean of Peace' Declarations

Pacific Islands Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amid 'Ocean of Peace'...

 Australia
2
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
3
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
4
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025