Celebrating a Centenary: Honoring Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy in Assam

The state of Assam has embarked on a year-long celebration to mark the birth centenary of the legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the event, paying respects to the artistic luminary whose contributions have touched audiences worldwide.

The inaugural ceremony took place at the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha in Guwahati, where the singer was cremated. A multitude of admirers, including 100 prominent personalities, gathered to honor Hazarika's legacy. His son Tez, accompanied by his family, traveled from the United States to participate in the festivities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to join the centenary celebrations during his upcoming visit to Assam. The events, which will span the year, aim to reinforce Hazarika's indelible impact on culture and society, highlighted by a record-breaking musical tribute scheduled later this month.