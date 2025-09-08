Left Menu

Daniel Craig Reflects on 'Knives Out' Sequel at TIFF

Actor Daniel Craig expressed gratitude for his role in the upcoming film 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', at the Toronto International Film Festival. Craig, who reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc, joined a star-studded cast with a theatrical release set for November 26, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:48 IST
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery (Image source: Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
At the Toronto International Film Festival, actor Daniel Craig expressed gratitude for his latest role in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.' Known for his portrayal of James Bond, Craig shared his excitement over playing the role of detective Benoit Blanc in the film directed by Rian Johnson.

This sequel to 2022's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' marks the third installment in the Knives Out series, featuring a star-studded cast including Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, and Mila Kunis. Scheduled for a November 26 theatrical release and a Netflix debut on December 12, 2025, the film is highly anticipated by fans.

Craig, reflecting on his career, noted the 'dumb luck' in transitioning from Bond to Blanc, emphasizing his openness to future projects should the script meet expectations. The film's teaser, released in June by Netflix, only heightened anticipation, positioning the film as a must-watch for mystery enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

