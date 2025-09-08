Left Menu

A New Sanctuary for the Millennial Saint: Carlo Acutis Honored

On September 7, as Pope Leo XIV canonized Carlo Acutis, a new church dedicated to the 'millennial saint' was consecrated in Palikkara. Initiated by Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, this church celebrates the teenage saint known for his passion for the Eucharist and his influence on young Catholics.

Updated: 08-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:54 IST
On September 7, Pope Leo XIV officiated the canonization of Carlo Acutis, a London-born Italian who was declared the Catholic Church's first millennial saint. Coinciding with this significant event, a new church dedicated to Acutis was consecrated in Palikkara, marking it as one of the first in the country devoted to the teenage saint.

The initiative for constructing this place of worship was taken by Varapuzha Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil, aiming to create a space for the new generation of Catholics inspired by Saint Acutis. The church, established on diocese-owned land, was completed in a span of a few months, with construction beginning in April.

Church officials highlight that the sanctum hosts relics of Acutis and can cater to around 140 families for prayers held twice weekly. The dedication ceremony was conducted by Archbishop Kalathiparambil alongside key church figures. Carlo Acutis, remembered for his devotion to the Eucharist and documentary creations of miracles online, was 'God's influencer' and will continue to serve as a modern role model for young believers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

