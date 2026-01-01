Pope Leo XIV's Call for Global Peace on New Year's Day

Pope Leo XIV marked the beginning of 2026 with an impassioned plea for peace, emphasizing the need for harmony in war-torn countries and within families affected by violence.

Conducting a New Year's Day Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, he later addressed a crowd from his studio, urging collective prayers for tranquility. He highlighted the church's World Day of Peace as a momentous occasion for peace advocacy.

Following a demanding Christmas period, Pope Leo will take a brief respite before the Epiphany festivities on January 6. The day holds significance as it concludes the 2025 Holy Year, which attracted millions of pilgrims to Rome. Subsequently, he will lead a two-day session with the College of Cardinals, reviving a tradition for ecclesiastical consultation.