Arunachal Pradesh Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's Centennial Legacy

Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the centennial birth anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika on Monday, honoring the legendary singer whose artistry has long served as a beacon of unity and cultural pride throughout the Northeast region.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu extolled Hazarika's unparalleled influence, highlighting the artist's ability to transcend boundaries with melodies that unite hearts. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein echoed this sentiment, paying homage to Hazarika as an eternal cultural icon on social media.

The state planned a commemorative event on September 26 in Lower Dibang Valley's Roing, as admiration for Hazarika remains in full force throughout Arunachal Pradesh. His enduring impact is evident in his heartfelt songs and involvement in the state's arts and cultural movements.

