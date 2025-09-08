Empowering Karnataka Journalists: Infosys and Media Academy Join Forces

The Karnataka Media Academy has collaborated with Infosys through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide advanced training for journalists. This partnership, part of Infosys' CSR initiative 'Springboard,' was formalized in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The MoU focuses on digital media training, incorporating soft skills and digital education for journalists, and marks the Academy's inaugural endeavour under a CSR framework. A three-day training session is planned to cover essential skills in digital media, artificial intelligence, and personality development, aiming to uplift 150 journalists.

A particular emphasis will be placed on journalists from district levels, as well as women in media. Infosys is set to provide the educational platform and technological expertise, whereas the Karnataka Media Academy will manage participants and trainers for this significant skill-enhancing initiative.