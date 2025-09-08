Left Menu

Karnataka Delegation Pays Tribute to Historic Basaveshwara Statue in London

Karnataka's Ministers, Sharanprakash Patil and MC Sudhakar, paid tribute to the historic Basaveshwara Statue in London. The event, supported by local Indian communities, highlighted Lord Basaveshwara's teachings on inclusivity and justice. The statue, unveiled by PM Modi in 2015, symbolizes strong Indo-British relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:18 IST
Karnataka Delegation Pays Tribute to Historic Basaveshwara Statue in London
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Sunday, Karnataka's Ministers for Medical Education and Skills Development, Sharanprakash Patil, and Minister for Higher Education, MC Sudhakar, paid homage to the historic Basaveshwara Statue in London. The event, which underscores cultural ties between India and the UK, highlighted the enduring relevance of Lord Basaveshwara's teachings.

Joining the ministers were Manjunath Bhandari of the Karnataka Legislative Council, as well as Vice Chancellors Bhagavan B C and Jayakar S M. Their visit was facilitated by the Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation and the Basava Samithi of the UK, underscoring the collaborative effort to honor significant historical figures.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Neeraj Patil, former Mayor of Lambeth, and Abhijeet Salimath and Gurminder Randhawa, Vice Presidents of UK Basava Samithi and Indian Overseas Congress, respectively. Chief Minister of Karnataka was formally invited to further strengthen Indo-British cultural links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

 India
2
Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

 India
3
Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at D...

 India
4
ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025