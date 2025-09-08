Karnataka Delegation Pays Tribute to Historic Basaveshwara Statue in London

On Sunday, Karnataka's Ministers for Medical Education and Skills Development, Sharanprakash Patil, and Minister for Higher Education, MC Sudhakar, paid homage to the historic Basaveshwara Statue in London. The event, which underscores cultural ties between India and the UK, highlighted the enduring relevance of Lord Basaveshwara's teachings.

Joining the ministers were Manjunath Bhandari of the Karnataka Legislative Council, as well as Vice Chancellors Bhagavan B C and Jayakar S M. Their visit was facilitated by the Lambeth Basaveshwara Foundation and the Basava Samithi of the UK, underscoring the collaborative effort to honor significant historical figures.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Neeraj Patil, former Mayor of Lambeth, and Abhijeet Salimath and Gurminder Randhawa, Vice Presidents of UK Basava Samithi and Indian Overseas Congress, respectively. Chief Minister of Karnataka was formally invited to further strengthen Indo-British cultural links.

