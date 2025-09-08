Left Menu

Bhupen Hazarika: The Colossus of Indian Culture

Bhupen Hazarika, a Bharat Ratna awardee, was a multifaceted artist who significantly contributed to Assam's cultural prominence. As a singer, composer, filmmaker, and more, his work gained national and international acclaim. Honored posthumously, he left a legacy that continues to resonate across India's cultural landscape.

Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika stood as a towering figure in India's cultural realm, crafting a unique identity for Assam and the North East on both national and international stages over a span of nearly seven decades.

On his 99th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others commemorated Hazarika, who was often lauded for his deep baritone voice and impactful lyrics. Hazarika's expansive career included work as a film producer, music composer, and staunch promoter of Assam's rich cultural heritage.

Credited with advancing the Assamese film industry, his work earned him multiple President's medals. As a prolific lyricist and music composer, Hazarika produced over 1,000 songs across various languages, leaving an indelible mark on India's cultural tapestry before his passing in 2011.

