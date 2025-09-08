Left Menu

Tragic Immersions: Four Lives Lost During Ganpati Idol Ceremonies in Nashik

Four individuals drowned in Nashik district during Ganpati idol immersion ceremonies on Anant Chaturdashi. Despite recovery of two bodies, search efforts continue for two others. Incidents occurred at various locations including Godavari river and Saradwadi dam. Rescue efforts were in vain as one victim was declared dead upon reaching hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:29 IST
Tragic Immersions: Four Lives Lost During Ganpati Idol Ceremonies in Nashik
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck during Ganpati idol immersion ceremonies in Nashik district as four individuals lost their lives in separate drowning incidents, according to officials. The immersions, held on Anant Chaturdashi, saw victims plunge into waters at different locations, with two bodies yet to be found.

One harrowing incident involved 25-year-old Pravin Shantaram Chavan, who jumped from a bridge into the Godavari river. Although his friend managed to swim to safety, Chavan unfortunately drowned. In a separate incident, 34-year-old Vishnu Dagle lost his life in Govardhan village.

Further tragedies unfolded with Vinod Baburao Rajbhoj, 40, drowning in the Punand river in Kalwan taluka, and Omprakash Sundarlal Lilhare, 40, falling into the Saradwadi dam. Lilhare was rescued but declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

Safeguard Duty on Steel: Industry's Stand on Import Protection

 India
2
Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

Diving into Extremes: Joint Forces Brave Sikkim's Frigid Waters

 India
3
Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at DTU

Delhi's Leap into Clean Energy: Inauguration of Yogi Goswami Laboratory at D...

 India
4
ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

ETGE Condemns Oracle for Aiding China's Surveillance State

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025