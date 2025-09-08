Tragic Immersions: Four Lives Lost During Ganpati Idol Ceremonies in Nashik

Tragedy struck during Ganpati idol immersion ceremonies in Nashik district as four individuals lost their lives in separate drowning incidents, according to officials. The immersions, held on Anant Chaturdashi, saw victims plunge into waters at different locations, with two bodies yet to be found.

One harrowing incident involved 25-year-old Pravin Shantaram Chavan, who jumped from a bridge into the Godavari river. Although his friend managed to swim to safety, Chavan unfortunately drowned. In a separate incident, 34-year-old Vishnu Dagle lost his life in Govardhan village.

Further tragedies unfolded with Vinod Baburao Rajbhoj, 40, drowning in the Punand river in Kalwan taluka, and Omprakash Sundarlal Lilhare, 40, falling into the Saradwadi dam. Lilhare was rescued but declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, officials reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)