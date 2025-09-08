Tragic Immersions: Four Lives Lost During Ganpati Idol Ceremonies in Nashik
Four individuals drowned in Nashik district during Ganpati idol immersion ceremonies on Anant Chaturdashi. Despite recovery of two bodies, search efforts continue for two others. Incidents occurred at various locations including Godavari river and Saradwadi dam. Rescue efforts were in vain as one victim was declared dead upon reaching hospital.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck during Ganpati idol immersion ceremonies in Nashik district as four individuals lost their lives in separate drowning incidents, according to officials. The immersions, held on Anant Chaturdashi, saw victims plunge into waters at different locations, with two bodies yet to be found.
One harrowing incident involved 25-year-old Pravin Shantaram Chavan, who jumped from a bridge into the Godavari river. Although his friend managed to swim to safety, Chavan unfortunately drowned. In a separate incident, 34-year-old Vishnu Dagle lost his life in Govardhan village.
Further tragedies unfolded with Vinod Baburao Rajbhoj, 40, drowning in the Punand river in Kalwan taluka, and Omprakash Sundarlal Lilhare, 40, falling into the Saradwadi dam. Lilhare was rescued but declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, officials reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pune's Revered Ganpati Idols Complete Early Immersion
BMC gears up for Ganesh immersions on Anant Chaturdashi; 10,000 staffers deployed
Anant Chaturdashi: Mumbai police to deploy over 21k personnel for Ganesh idol immersions on Sat
Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi
Mumbai Police receives bomb threats on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi