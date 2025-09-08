Left Menu

Remembering the Gua Struggle: A Turning Point in Jharkhand's Statehood Journey

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha commemorates the tribals who sacrificed their lives in the 1980 police firing at Gua, West Singhbhum, during Jharkhand's statehood movement. Party leaders honor the incident as a pivotal moment, reinforcing the struggle for statehood and emphasizing justice, equality, and opportunities for Jharkhand's future.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday reaffirmed the significance of the ultimate sacrifice made by numerous tribals in police firing at Gua in West Singhbhum district during the 1980 separate statehood movement.

During a tribute ceremony, Kharswan JMM MLA Dasrath Gagrai and central committee spokesperson Kunal Sarangi labeled the four-decade-old event as a 'black chapter of history.' Sarangi emphasized that the tragic incident on September 8, 1980, sparked the zeal of the Jharkhand movement, ensuring the sacrifices were not in vain.

Highlighting the incident as a beacon of struggle and pride, Sarangi stated, 'It empowered us to advance the movement. We now bear the responsibility to evolve Jharkhand into a state marked by justice, equality, and abundant opportunities for the youth.'

