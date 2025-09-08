Rainy Clash at Rajasthan's Padao Restaurant: Tourists vs. Staff Showdown

A dispute erupted between tourists and staff at the Padao Restaurant in Rajasthan, managed by the Tourism Development Corporation, according to police reports on Monday.

The conflict started on Sunday night over seating arrangements amid a sudden rainstorm. A video capturing the incident has circulated online, adding to the tension.

Rajesh Gautam, Station House Officer of Brahampuri police station, stated that the trouble began when six men and two women requested umbrellas for outdoor seating amid heavy rain and wind. The staff's refusal prompted the group to occupy a reserved indoor table, leading to a heated exchange that erupted into a physical altercation.

Gautam confirmed that complaints have been filed by both sides, and the investigation is currently ongoing.