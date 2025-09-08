Left Menu

Delhi's 'Phoolwalon Ki Sair': A Celebration of Harmony and Heritage

The Delhi government is set to celebrate 'Phoolwalon Ki Sair' from November 2-8. This cultural festival highlights Delhi's 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' through processions, performances, and exhibitions. The festival represents Hindu-Muslim harmony by exchanging floral offerings, echoing a centuries-old tradition.

In a move to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of Delhi, the government will host the 'Phoolwalon Ki Sair' festival from November 2-8 across the capital. Announcing the event, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the festival's significance in preserving the city's heritage and 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb.'

During a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Mishra urged various departments to collaborate on reviving this centuries-old tradition. The event will feature cultural processions, qawwali performances, and exhibitions, bringing together artists and social workers from across the city.

A symbol of Hindu-Muslim harmony, the 'Phoolwalon Ki Sair' festival includes the traditional exchange of floral offerings, a practice reflecting mutual respect and shared cultural pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

