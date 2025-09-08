Ganesh Mandals Face Charges Over Festival Violations

Police in Pimpri Chinchwad have filed cases against 40 Ganesh mandals for allegedly breaching prohibitory orders by deploying laser beam lights in their idol immersion processions. Officials announced this statement on Monday, as they enforced regulations throughout the cultural festivity that concluded on Saturday.

Additionally, five mandals face charges for exceeding permissible noise levels during the 11-day festival, underscoring the authorities' focus on maintaining order. Law enforcement officers reportedly monitored noise levels using meters to ensure compliance with established limits.

Investigations concluded with 17 cases logged under the jurisdiction of the Wakad police station, while similar violations were recorded in Pimpri, Nigdi, Sangvi, Dapodi, and Talegaon Dabhade due to the use of banned laser beams. These efforts align with the commissionerate's commitment to uphold public safety during cultural celebrations.

