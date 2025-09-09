Left Menu

The entertainment industry witnesses a mix of emotions as Rick Davies, co-founder of Supertramp, dies at 81. Angelina Jolie reflects on family cancer history before 'Couture' premiere. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga secure top MTV awards, and Disney+ partners with Atresmedia to enrich streaming content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 02:29 IST
Entertainment World Mourns, Celebrates, and Collaborates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week in entertainment, the industry mourns the loss of Rick Davies, the iconic co-founder and vocalist of Supertramp. The rock legend, known for hits like 'Goodbye Stranger,' passed away at 81 after battling multiple myeloma for over a decade, the band announced.

Meanwhile, reflecting on her family's history with cancer, Angelina Jolie delivered an inspiring message of hope at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Academy Award-winning actress was there for the premiere of 'Couture,' a film that delves into an American director's personal trials in Paris.

On a celebratory note, the MTV Video Music Awards honored pop sensation Ariana Grande with the video of the year for 'Brighter Days Ahead.' Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter also received major accolades, making it a night to remember in New York. Adding to the industry buzz, Disney+ has joined hands with Atresmedia to offer popular Spanish series like 'Money Heist' to its Spanish viewers.

