Maharashtra DJ Crackdown: Fine Imposed During Ganesh Festival

A collective fine of Rs 2.49 lakh was levied against six DJ operators for violating the ban on high-decibel music systems during the Ganesh festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, according to officials on Tuesday.

The prohibition, effective from August 27 to September 6, was intended to curb noise pollution during the religious celebrations. Despite the restrictions, several DJs entered the city with their sound systems, prompting action from the police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Authorities confirmed that the offending equipment was seized, and six owners and drivers received hefty fines. The festival concluded peacefully with the immersion of over 1.61 lakh idols from households, and 803 from public mandals.