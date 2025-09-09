Left Menu

Maharashtra DJ Crackdown: Fine Imposed During Ganesh Festival

Six DJ operators in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar faced a collective fine of Rs 2.49 lakh during the Ganesh festival. Despite a ban on high-decibel systems, vehicles with DJs entered the city, leading to police seizures and fines. Over 1.61 lakh Ganesh idols were immersed during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:10 IST
Maharashtra DJ Crackdown: Fine Imposed During Ganesh Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A collective fine of Rs 2.49 lakh was levied against six DJ operators for violating the ban on high-decibel music systems during the Ganesh festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, according to officials on Tuesday.

The prohibition, effective from August 27 to September 6, was intended to curb noise pollution during the religious celebrations. Despite the restrictions, several DJs entered the city with their sound systems, prompting action from the police and the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Authorities confirmed that the offending equipment was seized, and six owners and drivers received hefty fines. The festival concluded peacefully with the immersion of over 1.61 lakh idols from households, and 803 from public mandals.

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

 India
2
Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

 India
3
Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presidential Race

Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presiden...

 India
4
PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025