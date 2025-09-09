Left Menu

Igniting Minds: Samlapa Book Series at Bharat Bodh Kendra

India Habitat Centre launches 'Samlapa: The Discourse,' a monthly book discussion series under Bharat Bodh Kendra, highlighting India's cultural heritage. The inaugural event features the book 'Odissi Dance: Aesthetics, Therapeutics, Metaphysics.' Panelists laud the initiative's contribution to cultural dialogue and intellectual exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:28 IST
The India Habitat Centre has introduced a novel initiative titled 'Samlapa: The Discourse,' a monthly book discussion series designed to shed light on India's rich cultural heritage. This series, supported by the Bharat Bodh Kendra, was inaugurated with a lamp-lighting ceremony and aims to foster a dialogue around India's civilizational legacy.

The Bharat Bodh Kendra, situated within the Habitat Library and Research Centre, houses a diverse compilation of resources across Indian art, music, spirituality, and more. The inaugural book of the series, 'Odissi Dance: Aesthetics, Therapeutics, Metaphysics,' authored by renowned Odissi dancer and curator Reela Hota, set the stage for an insightful discussion on classical dance forms and their philosophical underpinnings.

Chaired by Prof. (Dr.) K.G. Suresh, the event featured a panel of eminent scholars who shared their insights on the influence of Natya Shastra and yoga on classical dance. The initiative was widely commended, paving the way for future enriching explorations and workshops under the Bharat Bodh Kendra's canopy.

