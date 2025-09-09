Debby Ryan and Josh Dun Announce First Child on Instagram

Debby Ryan, the renowned actress recognized for starring in hit shows such as 'Jessie' and 'Insatiable,' is gearing up for a new role: motherhood. She and her husband, musician Josh Dun, announced they are expecting their first child with a heartwarming Instagram post.

The announcement featured a series of intimate images, including Dun holding a pair of infant shoes and Ryan proudly displaying her baby bump. The couple tagged the post with the caption 'dun and dun + one,' capturing the joy of starting a family.

Ryan, 32, and Dun, 37, have had a dynamic relationship, beginning their journey in 2013, experiencing a brief split, and reconciling in 2016. They tied the knot in 2019 in a ceremony in Austin, Texas. Ryan, who began her career with a small role in the movie 'Barney: Let's Go to the Firehouse,' gained fame on the Disney Channel series 'The Suite Life on Deck,' while Dun is best known as a member of the band 'Twenty One Pilots.'

