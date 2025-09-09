Left Menu

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun Announce First Child on Instagram

Debby Ryan, known for her roles in 'Jessie' and 'Insatiable,' is expecting her first child with husband and musician Josh Dun. The couple shared the news with an Instagram post, featuring photos of the baby bump and an ultrasound. Ryan and Dun have been together since 2013.

Los Angeles | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:56 IST
Debby Ryan, the renowned actress recognized for starring in hit shows such as 'Jessie' and 'Insatiable,' is gearing up for a new role: motherhood. She and her husband, musician Josh Dun, announced they are expecting their first child with a heartwarming Instagram post.

The announcement featured a series of intimate images, including Dun holding a pair of infant shoes and Ryan proudly displaying her baby bump. The couple tagged the post with the caption 'dun and dun + one,' capturing the joy of starting a family.

Ryan, 32, and Dun, 37, have had a dynamic relationship, beginning their journey in 2013, experiencing a brief split, and reconciling in 2016. They tied the knot in 2019 in a ceremony in Austin, Texas. Ryan, who began her career with a small role in the movie 'Barney: Let's Go to the Firehouse,' gained fame on the Disney Channel series 'The Suite Life on Deck,' while Dun is best known as a member of the band 'Twenty One Pilots.'

