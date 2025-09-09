Left Menu

Whispers from the Valley: Zoya's Ode to Kashmir's Timeless Beauty

Zoya, from the Tata Group, launched the 'Whispers from the Valley' jewelry collection in collaboration with Sonam Kapoor. Inspired by Kashmir's changing seasons, this exquisite collection celebrates nature and feminine creativity through intricate designs featuring diamonds, sapphires, and rubies. Each piece symbolizes renewal and artistic expression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zoya, the jewelery brand from Tata Group, has unveiled its compelling collection titled 'Whispers from the Valley' with celebrated brand ambassador Sonam Kapoor. The launch, infused with artistry, draws heavy inspiration from Kashmir's dynamic seasonal changes, heralding the spirit of feminine creativity and renewal.

The collection artfully interprets Kashmir's natural beauty through jewelry designs, showcasing Chinar leaves, tulips, and snow-kissed emeralds. Highlighted pieces include the Autumn Glow Earrings adorned with sapphires and diamonds, and the Seasoned Grace Necklace, layered with diamonds and sapphires, each narrating a tale of nature's elegance.

With a campaign shot in Srinagar, the collection captures Kashmir's serene charm. Sonam Kapoor echoed the deep personal connection, citing the collection's cultural inspiration. Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division of Titan Company Ltd., acclaimed the collection's enduring appeal and the Zoya woman's embodiment of creativity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

