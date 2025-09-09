Left Menu

Akshay Kumar: A Journey of Gratitude and Success in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar celebrated his 58th birthday with a heartfelt note on social media. Reflecting on a career spanning over three decades and more than 150 films, Kumar expressed gratitude to fans and industry colleagues. He is set to release 'Jolly LLB 3' soon.

Bollywood's Akshay Kumar marked his 58th birthday with a heartfelt message on social media, thanking fans for their unwavering support across a remarkable career.

Kumar, who has been an influential figure in the industry for 34 years and appeared in over 150 films, shared a nostalgic post on Instagram. The post depicted him against a backdrop of his film posters.

In his note, the actor expressed immense gratitude to those who believed in him throughout the years. As he gears up for his upcoming film release, 'Jolly LLB 3', Kumar reflected on his journey, crediting fans for their role in his enduring success.

