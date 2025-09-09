Exploring Humanity's Past: The British Academy Book Prize 2025

The British Academy Book Prize 2025 has announced its shortlist in London, highlighting six non-fiction works. Notable among them are William Dalrymple's exploration of India's historical impact and Sunil Amrith's environmental history reflecting on the last 500 years. Both authors exemplify exceptional research in the fields of humanities and social sciences.

This prestigious prize, valued at 25,000 pounds, is in its 13th year and aims to celebrate outstanding non-fiction. Dalrymple's work is praised for its expansive synthesis of Indian influence in global history, while Amrith focuses on humanity's intricate relationship with the environment, drawing connections to contemporary climate challenges.

The diverse shortlist, chosen from 230 entries, includes works addressing African economies and Russian religious history. The winners will be announced in London on October 22, with a focus on books published in the UK, available in English, and authored globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)