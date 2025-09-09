Breaking Boundaries: Contemporary Art's Evolution Reflecting Social Issues

Chennai's Maanas Udayakumar has gained traction in the art world, standing among 37 modern artists at the 'Contemporary Now' exhibition. Despite initial skepticism about his loose, grey brushwork, Udayakumar's approach has been reevaluated, drawing parallels to Abstract Expressionist Franz Kline's revolutionary methods.

Udayakumar's art, like Kline's, challenges viewers to see beyond the abstract. His recent work, evocative of societal dilemmas, underlines art's role in addressing current issues. Meanwhile, fellow artist Archana Hande uses multimedia and block printing at the exhibition to highlight the migrant struggle and the decline of traditional crafts.

Curator Ashvin E Rajagopalan emphasizes the need to demystify contemporary art's complexities. Initiatives like Bengaluru's Chitra Santhe highlight art's potential for societal engagement. As Udayakumar observes strong sales and attendance, there's hope for a renewed appreciation of Chennai's artistic legacy.