Hollywood Stands United: Celebs Boycott Israeli Institutions

A significant number of Hollywood celebrities, surpassing 1,200, have pledged not to collaborate with Israeli institutions, accusing them of complicity in committing genocide and apartheid against Palestinians. This list includes Oscar winners Olivia Colman and Mark Ruffalo, among other notable figures.

The pledge was orchestrated by the organization Film Workers for Palestine. It emphasizes the responsibility of filmmakers and actors to influence perceptions towards ending human rights abuses. In a bold statement, it asks the film industry to take a definitive stance against the oppression faced by Palestinians.

Back in 2024, a similar action was taken by over 7,000 authors who boycotted cooperating with certain Israeli publishing firms. The current move by film workers further illuminates a growing solidarity within the artistic community to advocate for justice and freedom for all.

