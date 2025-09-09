Shaan's Melodic Homage: 'Forever Kishore' Concert in Mumbai

Singer Shaan is gearing up for a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar with his upcoming concert, 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se', scheduled for September 19, 2025, in Mumbai. The Grand Theatre at NMACC will host this musical extravaganza, celebrating the timeless music of Kishore Kumar.

This marks Shaan's debut in dedicating an entire show to an icon who has significantly influenced his musical career. Presented by NR Talent & Event Management, the concert features Shaan's renditions of classic numbers, including 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and 'Neele Neele Ambar Par'.

Shaan acknowledges Kishore Kumar as both his inspiration and guru, expressing excitement and trepidation about the event. 'Forever Kishore' is his homage to the late singer's enduring soul connection with fans. The initiative is co-organized by Ghulam Mustafa Khan's son, Rabbani Mustafa Khan, highlighting their familial support and shared musical roots.