Shaan's Melodic Homage: 'Forever Kishore' Concert in Mumbai

In a heartfelt tribute to Kishore Kumar, singer Shaan will perform 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se', a concert dedicated solely to the legendary artist. Taking place on September 19, 2025, in Mumbai, the event promises a memorable night celebrating Kishore Kumar's iconic songs with soulful renditions by Shaan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:12 IST
Shaan and Kishore Kumar (Photo: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Shaan is gearing up for a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar with his upcoming concert, 'Forever Kishore Shaan Se', scheduled for September 19, 2025, in Mumbai. The Grand Theatre at NMACC will host this musical extravaganza, celebrating the timeless music of Kishore Kumar.

This marks Shaan's debut in dedicating an entire show to an icon who has significantly influenced his musical career. Presented by NR Talent & Event Management, the concert features Shaan's renditions of classic numbers, including 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and 'Neele Neele Ambar Par'.

Shaan acknowledges Kishore Kumar as both his inspiration and guru, expressing excitement and trepidation about the event. 'Forever Kishore' is his homage to the late singer's enduring soul connection with fans. The initiative is co-organized by Ghulam Mustafa Khan's son, Rabbani Mustafa Khan, highlighting their familial support and shared musical roots.

