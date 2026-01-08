Sarfaraz’s fastest fifty in vain as Punjab pip Mumbai by one run, finish top of Group C

Sarfaraz Khan smashed the fastest fifty by an Indian in List A cricket, but four-wicket hauls each from Gurnoor Brar and Mayank Markande helped Punjab script a dramatic one-run win over Mumbai in a last-ball thriller in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, here on Thursday.

Already qualified for the knockout stage from Group C, Punjab and Mumbai produced one of the matches of the season, with the former showing nerves of steel to pull off an incredible victory.

Chasing a modest 217, Sarfaraz lit up the stadium with a 15-ball half-century as Mumbai appeared firmly in control at 139 for two inside 15 overs.

Sarfaraz's blistering 20-ball 62 was studded with seven fours and five sixes. His pyrotechnics was highlighted by a brutal assault on Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma, whom he smashed for three sixes and three fours.

After his dismissal, skipper Shreyas Iyer (45) tried to anchor the chase, but wickets fell around him, including those of Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Shivam Dube (12).

With no scoreboard pressure, Mumbai still needed only 16 runs with more than 27 overs remaining and five wickets in hand.

However, the tide turned when Rahul Chahar removed Iyer at 201 for six in the 23rd over, triggering a dramatic collapse.

Mumbai required just five runs to win with four wickets in hand but lost all their remaining wickets for a mere three runs, slumping to a one-run defeat.

Earlier, Punjab were bowled out for 216, with Ramandeep Singh (72) and Anmolpreet Singh (57) scoring fifties.

The result ensured Punjab finished on top of Group C, with Mumbai settling for the second place.

Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh finished with 16 points each at the third and fourth position in the table.

Brief Scores: Punjab 216 all out in 45.1 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 57, Ramandeep Singh 72; Musheer Khan 3/37) beat Mumbai 215 all out in 26.2 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 62, Shreyas Iyer 45; Gurnoor Brar 4/57, Mayank Markande 4/31) by 1 run.

Sikkim 160/6 in 38 overs (Gurinder Singh 65 not out; Mridul Surroch 3/24) lost to Himachal Pradesh 163/1 in 26.1 overs (Kushal Pal 79 not out, Innesh Mahajan 73; Ankur Malik 1/29) by 9 wickets. Maharashtra 249/7 in 50 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 134, Vicky Ostwal 53; Vasuki Koushik 3/38) beat Goa 244/9 in 50 overs (Lalit Yadav 57 not out; Prashant Solanki 4/56) by 5 runs.

Chhattisgarh 265 all-out in 50 overs (Amandeep Khare 62; Devendra Singh Bora 3/55) beat Uttarakhand 258/8 in 50 overs (Kunal Chandela 67, Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 62; Dev Aditya Singh 4/33) by 7 runs.

