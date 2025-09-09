Left Menu

Blending Tradition and Innovation: House of Soundarya Revolutionizes Indian Skincare

House of Soundarya, founded by Monisha Gururani, integrates Ayurveda with modern K-beauty science to create skincare for Indian skin. Known for its purity and effectiveness, the brand offers gentle formulations with Ayurvedic and plant-based ingredients. Beyond beauty, it supports communities through the Pushp Ahaan Foundation.

India's rich tradition of Ayurveda continues to inspire the skincare industry, with brands like House of Soundarya leading the charge. Founded by Monisha Gururani, the brand fuses age-old Ayurvedic wisdom with cutting-edge K-beauty science, tailoring its products especially for Indian skin.

The journey began as a personal quest for Gururani, a mother seeking safe skincare for her son, a professional golfer. She was driven to create products free from toxins and synthetic fragrances, and what began as a mother's mission quickly transformed into a nationally recognized brand.

House of Soundarya extends its impact beyond beauty. Through the Pushp Ahaan Foundation, it supports educational resources and relief efforts for flood-affected families in Uttarakhand. This commitment to community, alongside rave reviews for their saffron-rich Kumkumadi Serum, underscores the brand's dual focus on purity and social responsibility.

