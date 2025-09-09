Blending Tradition and Innovation: House of Soundarya Revolutionizes Indian Skincare

India's rich tradition of Ayurveda continues to inspire the skincare industry, with brands like House of Soundarya leading the charge. Founded by Monisha Gururani, the brand fuses age-old Ayurvedic wisdom with cutting-edge K-beauty science, tailoring its products especially for Indian skin.

The journey began as a personal quest for Gururani, a mother seeking safe skincare for her son, a professional golfer. She was driven to create products free from toxins and synthetic fragrances, and what began as a mother's mission quickly transformed into a nationally recognized brand.

House of Soundarya extends its impact beyond beauty. Through the Pushp Ahaan Foundation, it supports educational resources and relief efforts for flood-affected families in Uttarakhand. This commitment to community, alongside rave reviews for their saffron-rich Kumkumadi Serum, underscores the brand's dual focus on purity and social responsibility.

