Haryana CM Unveils Plan to Boost Pilgrimage Tourism with New Bus Service

In a move to strengthen pilgrimage tourism, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has proposed the launch of a dedicated bus service linking major religious venues such as Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple and Nada Sahib Gurudwara.

This effort comes as part of broader plans discussed at the 22nd meeting of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board. Saini emphasized the need for timely completion of ongoing constructions at these sacred sites, particularly the lotus-shaped building at Kali Mata Temple.

Further, Saini underscored the importance of cleanliness and improved facilities for devotees, announcing the construction of large air-conditioned 'Bhandara halls'. Temporary arrangements will be made to accommodate devotees until construction is complete, ensuring a positive experience during peak festival periods like Navratri.