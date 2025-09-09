Ram Temple Trust Progress: Key Developments and Future Plans

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust convened on Tuesday to evaluate the ongoing construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and discussed preparations for significant religious events, in addition to appointing a new trustee.

During the over three-hour meeting at Mani Ram Chawni, chaired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the preparations for the November 25 flag-hoisting ceremony were emphasized. Trust members, including construction committee chair Nripendra Mishra, stressed adherence to approved projects.

Krishna Gopal, a retired Indian Forest Service officer, was appointed as a trustee, filling the vacancy left by Kameshwar Chaupal's death. The meeting also addressed construction updates, labour issues, and the development of the Ramkatha museum, a key feature of the temple complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)