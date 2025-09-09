Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: President Murmu's Vision for Inclusive Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of recognizing tribal rights for true empowerment. Speaking to tribal leaders, she advocated for active community involvement in development and preserving cultural identity while integrating technology. The meeting highlighted initiatives like the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan and AI tool Adi Vaani for linguistic and social inclusion.

  • India

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the essential role of recognizing and respecting tribal rights in achieving genuine empowerment. She called on tribal communities to play an active role in their development journey.

Addressing tribal leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu stressed the importance of preserving tribal culture and traditions while using technology to connect with the broader society. The President highlighted initiatives like the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan and the significance of the Forest Rights Act in fostering social justice.

Murmu introduced Adi Vaani, an AI-based translation tool, as a groundbreaking step for language and education transformation. The meeting featured the screening of a film on the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, emphasizing its role in empowering tribal communities through responsible governance.

