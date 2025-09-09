Empowering Tribes: President Murmu's Vision for Inclusive Development

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the essential role of recognizing and respecting tribal rights in achieving genuine empowerment. She called on tribal communities to play an active role in their development journey.

Addressing tribal leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Murmu stressed the importance of preserving tribal culture and traditions while using technology to connect with the broader society. The President highlighted initiatives like the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan and the significance of the Forest Rights Act in fostering social justice.

Murmu introduced Adi Vaani, an AI-based translation tool, as a groundbreaking step for language and education transformation. The meeting featured the screening of a film on the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, emphasizing its role in empowering tribal communities through responsible governance.