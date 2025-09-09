Left Menu

Adityanath's Call for Embracing Indianness: Reviving Heritage and Economy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted India's hard-earned prosperity in contrast to foreign wealth amassed through exploitation. Addressing the foundation laying of Saraswati Shishu Mandir, he emphasized reviving Indian traditions and heritage. He urged prioritizing 'Made in India' products to boost the local economy and reduce foreign dependence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of India's hard-earned prosperity, contrasting it with foreign wealth accumulated through exploitation. Speaking in Basti district, he laid the foundation of Saraswati Shishu Mandir and stressed India's past economic dominance.

Adityanath urged the importance of reviving Indian traditions and emphasized the dangers of slave mentality that devalues native culture in favor of foreign influences. He highlighted efforts to restore the legacy of Maharaja Suheldev and promoted 'Vocal for Local' to bolster India's economy.

The CM also addressed the educational system's role, praising institutions supporting Indian values. He condemned the divisive forces that exploit technology, warning against reliance on misleading digital platforms. Adityanath called for efforts to unify the country and strengthen its foundations through cultural pride and economic policies.

