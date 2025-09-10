Channing Tatum Makes Girlfriend Inka Williams' Birthday Unforgettable

Actor Channing Tatum ensured that his girlfriend, Inka Williams, had a memorable 26th birthday, celebrating with a beach day and sharing intimate moments on Instagram Stories this Tuesday.

The 45-year-old 'Blink Twice' star uploaded a video of himself with Williams on a dirt bike. Williams, seated behind, wrapped an arm around Tatum's shoulder as she captured the joyful scene. Tatum adorned the video with the message, 'Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so,' set against the backdrop of Fabolous' 2001 track 'Can't Deny It.'

In another heartfelt post, Tatum shared a black-and-white photograph of himself kissing Williams on the cheek, highlighting a tender moment between the couple. Additional clips from their beach escapades showed Williams playfully pointing and diving into the ocean while Tatum recorded with delight.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship in April, were first rumored to be dating in February 2025 after attending a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles together. A source had informed PEOPLE that they met through mutual friends.

This budding romance follows Tatum's October 2024 breakup with actress Zoë Kravitz. He was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a 12-year-old daughter, Everly.

