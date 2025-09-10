Left Menu

Honoring Bharat Ratna: A Tribute to Pt Govind Ballabh Pant's Legacy

On his 138th birth anniversary, floral tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Pt Govind Ballabh Pant at his statue near Parliament House. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted Pant's contributions to India's socio-economic and political realms. Pant's legacy continues to inspire leaders across the nation.

In a solemn ceremony near Parliament House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid homage to freedom fighter Bharat Ratna Pt Govind Ballabh Pant on his 138th birth anniversary. Floral tributes were laid at Pant's statue, celebrating his legacy.

Om Birla praised Pant for his efforts to uplift various sections of society throughout his political and social career. As the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and later as the Union Home Minister, Pant played a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation during challenging times.

Besides Birla, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma also paid their respects. Pant's life and philosophy continue to serve as a source of inspiration for current leaders, Birla remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

