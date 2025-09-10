A Standing Ovation for 'Gandhi': A New Era in Indian Television
The series 'Gandhi,' starring Pratik Gandhi and Tom Felton, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to a standing ovation. The show explores Mahatma Gandhi's life, focusing on his formative years and key milestones. Created by Hansal Mehta, it's the first Indian series at TIFF, highlighting Gandhi's influential years.
'Gandhi,' a groundbreaking Indian series starring Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi and Tom Felton as a close confidant, premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. The series, based on historian Ramachandra Guha's books, received a standing ovation, marking a significant achievement in Indian television.
The show spans Gandhi's formative years between 1888 and 1947, with the first season concentrating on 1888 to 1915. Subsequent seasons will cover critical phases of Gandhi's life up to 1947, delving into his development as a leader and emblematic freedom fighter.
Produced by Sameer Nair, Siddharth Khaitan, and Deepak Segal, 'Gandhi' also features Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, alongside actors Amar Upadhyay and Judd Berg in significant roles. Creator Hansal Mehta and the team's portrayal of Gandhi's legacy sets a new milestone at TIFF.
