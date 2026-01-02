The Light and the Lotus: Unveiling the Piprahwa Relics

The sacred Piprahwa relics, which some believe contain the remains of the Buddha, were discovered in 1898 in India by William Claxton Peppe. Initially distributed across the globe, these relics are now returning to India, forming the highlight of a significant new exposition.

In a move hailed as a triumph of cultural diplomacy, the Indian Ministry of Culture successfully repatriated the relics in 2025, ensuring they remain within the country's heritage. The Piprahwa relics are now showcased in an event titled 'The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One,' inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This momentous occasion reaffirms India's position as a spiritual leader, linking its rich past to the present through over 80 items from the 6th century BC onwards. The exhibition pays homage to India's role in Buddhism's history, symbolizing a pivotal cultural moment.