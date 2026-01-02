High-Stakes Drama: Realtor's Car Pepperd with Bullets in Delhi

A high-stakes incident unfolded on Friday in northwest Delhi, when a property dealer's car was fired upon in Rohini, police have reported. Surprisingly, no injuries occurred during the attack, which appears to be linked to prior extortion threats made from an international contact.

According to the police, the shooting took place at approximately 5.23 PM, prompting a swift response. Allegedly, three individuals on a motorcycle approached and opened fire on the realtor's vehicle parked in Sector 24, before speeding away. Upon examining the scene, law enforcement discovered multiple empty cartridges and damage to the windshield of what appeared to be a blue Toyota Innova.

The targeted real estate dealer claimed that, between December 26 and 29, he had been receiving intimidating WhatsApp calls and voice messages from an unknown international number that identified itself as a 'big gangster' and demanded a significant amount of money. Police efforts are ongoing to trace the motorcycle-borne suspects behind this audacious act.

(With inputs from agencies.)