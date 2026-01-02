Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama: Realtor's Car Pepperd with Bullets in Delhi

In a dramatic turn of events in northwest Delhi's Rohini, a property dealer's car was targeted in a shooting incident. The victim received threats from an international number earlier, demanding extortion money. Fortunately, no one was injured, and police investigations continue to identify the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:37 IST
High-Stakes Drama: Realtor's Car Pepperd with Bullets in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-stakes incident unfolded on Friday in northwest Delhi, when a property dealer's car was fired upon in Rohini, police have reported. Surprisingly, no injuries occurred during the attack, which appears to be linked to prior extortion threats made from an international contact.

According to the police, the shooting took place at approximately 5.23 PM, prompting a swift response. Allegedly, three individuals on a motorcycle approached and opened fire on the realtor's vehicle parked in Sector 24, before speeding away. Upon examining the scene, law enforcement discovered multiple empty cartridges and damage to the windshield of what appeared to be a blue Toyota Innova.

The targeted real estate dealer claimed that, between December 26 and 29, he had been receiving intimidating WhatsApp calls and voice messages from an unknown international number that identified itself as a 'big gangster' and demanded a significant amount of money. Police efforts are ongoing to trace the motorcycle-borne suspects behind this audacious act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India
2
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder...

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
4
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026