Turmoil in Tamil Nadu Congress: Jothimani Lashes Out at Infighting

Congress MP S Jothimani expressed concern over infighting within the Tamil Nadu Congress, claiming it's straying from Rahul Gandhi's principles. Alleging self-interest-driven internal politics, Jothimani urged focus on social justice and alliance responsibilities, amid tensions with DMK. The party faces challenges ahead of upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:36 IST
Jothimani
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress Lok Sabha MP S Jothimani has voiced strong criticism against internal strife within the Tamil Nadu Congress unit. She claimed that selfish motives of certain leaders are pushing the party towards potential ruin, diverging from the ideologies championed by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to social media, Jothimani expressed her concerns without naming specific individuals, asserting that the party's current trajectory contradicts Gandhi's commitment to selfless and fearless politics. She further alleged a deliberate attempt to hamper the submission of polling station agent lists ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for March-April.

Stressing the responsibility of political parties amid rising communal tensions in the state, Jothimani criticized the Congress's faltering focus on key issues like social justice and warned against compromising the people's trust, embodying the legacies of leaders such as K Kamaraj and Periyar EV Ramasamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

