Rising Spiritual Journeys: Pilgrimage Travel Fuels Growth in India

India's pilgrimage travel emerges as a major driver of the tourism sector, according to the latest trends report by MakeMyTrip for FY24-25. Accommodation bookings across 56 holy destinations have surged by 19 percent, reflecting the rising demand for spiritual journeys.

The report reveals strong growth in pilgrimage interest across cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Tirupati, with newer destinations such as Khatushyam Ji and Thiruchendur gaining traction. The surge is attributed to enhanced connectivity and interest from a diverse age and income demographic planning pilgrimages.

Bookings for rooms priced between Rs 7,000-10,000 have increased by 24 percent, and those above Rs 10,000 by 23 percent. Additionally, group bookings now form a significant portion of this travel trend, making up 47 percent of all pilgrimage trips.

