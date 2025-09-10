Left Menu

Ghosts of Tradition: The Century-Old Curse on Bhagta Nagla

Bhagta Nagla village in India's Sambhal district has avoided 'Shradh' rituals for over a century due to a perceived curse following a Brahmin woman's misfortune. Residents, largely from Yadav families, fear misfortune if the tradition is broken. Despite no rituals during 'Pitra Paksh', life continues as usual afterward.

In Bhagta Nagla, a village nestled in India's Sambhal district, a rare tradition persists. For over 100 years, the community, predominantly Yadav families, has abstained from conducting 'Shradh' rituals during the 'Pitra Paksh' period, believed to stem from a century-old curse.

This unique practice originated when a Brahmin woman, caught in a storm and compelled to stay longer in the village, returned home only to be wrongfully accused and shunned by her spouse. Her departure was marked by a curse, warning that 'Shradh' conducted there would bring doom, a belief that has become ingrained in the village's ethos.

With around 2,500 residents, Bhagta Nagla has adhered to this tradition anxiously, as breaks in the practice reportedly lead to misfortune, including deaths or loss of livestock. Even during these fateful days, Brahmins and beggars steer clear, maintaining the taboo across generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

