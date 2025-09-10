WESTEX Unveils Cutting-Edge Safety Innovations at OGA 2025
WESTEX, a leader in flame-resistant and arc-rated fabrics, showcased its latest safety solutions at Oil and Gas Asia 2025 in Kuala Lumpur. Collaborating with Petrochem Safety, WESTEX introduced advanced protective apparel, including innovative fabrics and an Aramid Arc Flash Suit, meeting Malaysian safety standards and certifications.
WESTEX, renowned for its flame-resistant and arc-rated textile innovations, recently highlighted its latest safety offerings at the Oil and Gas Asia 2025 in Kuala Lumpur. This marks their third showcase at Asia's premier oil, gas, and petrochemical event, reinforcing their pledge to surpass evolving regional safety regulations.
At the expo, WESTEX and its partner, Petrochem Safety, unveiled a range of protective options, from Category 1 to 4 fabrics. Key highlights included the Synergy Pro™ Fabric and a groundbreaking Aramid Arc Flash Suit aimed at offering advanced protection for electrical tasks.
WESTEX's products comply with Malaysian safety standards, holding SIRIM and DOSH certifications. As the company plans to strengthen its footprint in Malaysia, it aims to meet the rising demand for top-tier protective wear. For more insights, visit their website at westex.asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)