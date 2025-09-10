Discovering the Authentic: The Cultural Quest of Indian Travellers
A Skyscanner report reveals a surge among Indian travellers seeking authentic cultural experiences, with 93% expressing interest in lesser-known destinations. Festivals like Durga Puja and Lathmar Holi lead attractions, as 82% prioritize cultural learning over sightseeing. This trend marks a shift in tourism towards immersive storytelling and connection.
- Country:
- India
Skyscanner's latest Cultural Tourism report uncovers a growing trend among Indians prioritizing authentic cultural experiences on their travels. Driven by interest in gaining knowledge and connection, 93% of respondents are keen on exploring lesser-known destinations offering rich traditions.
The rising cultural curiosity, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, has forged a new breed of travellers who regard trips successful when they return with newfound understanding of local cultures. Iconic festivals like Durga Puja in Kolkata and Lathmar Holi in Barsana become major draws, with 53% of travellers expressing desire to witness live cultural spectacles.
Beyond festivals, over half the respondents are drawn to historical cities and UNESCO sites, catalyzing a shift in tourism towards deeper engagement with local heritage and traditions. The report also highlights safety, authenticity, and smart planning as key factors shaping travel decisions, reshaping tourism into transformative cultural storytelling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Assam CM Prioritizes Infrastructure Overhaul for Durga Puja
Rituparna Sengupta: The Face of Times Square Durga Puja 2025
Faith and Politics: Durga Puja Photo Controversy in Delhi
Bangladesh Approves Hilsa Fish Export to India for Durga Puja
Bangladesh to Export 1,200 Tonnes of Hilsa to India for Durga Puja 2025