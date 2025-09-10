Discovering the Authentic: The Cultural Quest of Indian Travellers

Skyscanner's latest Cultural Tourism report uncovers a growing trend among Indians prioritizing authentic cultural experiences on their travels. Driven by interest in gaining knowledge and connection, 93% of respondents are keen on exploring lesser-known destinations offering rich traditions.

The rising cultural curiosity, especially among Millennials and Gen Z, has forged a new breed of travellers who regard trips successful when they return with newfound understanding of local cultures. Iconic festivals like Durga Puja in Kolkata and Lathmar Holi in Barsana become major draws, with 53% of travellers expressing desire to witness live cultural spectacles.

Beyond festivals, over half the respondents are drawn to historical cities and UNESCO sites, catalyzing a shift in tourism towards deeper engagement with local heritage and traditions. The report also highlights safety, authenticity, and smart planning as key factors shaping travel decisions, reshaping tourism into transformative cultural storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)