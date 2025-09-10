Kerala High Court Orders Return of Gold-Plated Sheets at Sabarimala

The Kerala High Court has issued a directive to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), mandating the return of the gold-plated copper sheets taken to Chennai from the Sabarimala shrine. This order stems from the removal of the sheets without prior judicial approval.

In reviewing a report by the Sabarimala Special Commissioner, the High Court strongly criticized the TDB for its actions, highlighting the necessity for prior clearance in such matters. The TDB, responsible for managing the Lord Ayyappa temple, had allegedly removed the sheets in violation of existing protocols.

The TDB's president refuted media claims about the unauthorized transport of golden idols, clarifying that it was indeed the copper sheets that were sent for repair. The sheets were transported with consent from both the temple tantri and board members, accompanied by a security team. The repair expenses are sponsored, amid fears of controversy tarnishing the Global Ayyappa Sangamam event.

