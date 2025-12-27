Devotee Numbers Soar at Lord Ayyappa Temple: A Record-Breaking Mandala Pooja Season

The Lord Ayyappa temple has witnessed a significant increase in devotees this Mandala Pooja season, with 30.56 lakh pilgrims visiting the sacred site so far. According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), this surge in numbers is a reflection of the growing faith among the devotees.

The season generated a record Rs 332.77 crore in revenue, a notable increase from the previous year. Sources of income included 'kanikka' collections, appam and aravana sales, and other temple services. TDB President K Jayakumar highlighted the collective efforts of police and temple staff to ensure a smooth pilgrimage process.

Despite some initial challenges, the pilgrimage season proceeded without major incidents, and plans are underway to enhance services for the upcoming Makaravilakku festival. New measures for 'annadanam' and improved prasadam sales are among the initiatives to enhance the pilgrim experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)