Netflix Unveils 'Kurukshetra': A Mythological Epic Reimagined

Netflix announces 'Kurukshetra,' a mythological animated series created by Anu Sikka, debuting on October 10. The series explores the Mahabharata's key warriors' perspectives, voiced by Gulzar, blending ancient wisdom with contemporary storytelling. It's Netflix India's first mythological anime, offering a fresh take on a timeless epic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:24 IST
Poster of Kurukshetra (Image source: Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
A groundbreaking mythological series titled 'Kurukshetra' is set to launch on Netflix, conceptualized and created by Anu Sikka.

The series, written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, features the legendary poet Gulzar as its official lyricist, offering a unique auditory experience. This narrative unravels the stories of 18 pivotal warriors, each grappling with inner turmoil and personal vendettas, set against the backdrop of a war where kin confronts kin.

In an official statement, Creator Anu Sikka expressed that the battle of Kurukshetra remains timeless, embodying a clash of duty, destiny, and moral decision-making. Through this animated presentation, the series aspires to merge age-old wisdom with the power of visual artistry, reaching audiences worldwide in an innovative format. Tanya Bami, the Series Head at Netflix India, echoed this sentiment, highlighting 'Kurukshetra' as an inventive anime adaptation, providing new perspectives on the Mahabharata, appealing to contemporary viewers with its distinctive storytelling and compelling visuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

