Tragedy Strikes: BIMTECH Student Dies in Hostel Shooting

A tragedy unfolded at a Greater Noida hostel where a student of Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) died following a shooting incident. The student, identified as Devansh Chauhan, was found critically injured alongside Deepak Kumar, an MBA student from Andhra Pradesh, both lying in a pool of blood.

The police discovered a licensed pistol, belonging to Chauhan's father, a retired police officer, at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that one shot the other before turning the gun on himself. Devansh, a native of Agra, was pursuing a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) at BIMTECH.

BIMTECH expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of its students, extended condolences to their families, and assured full cooperation with the ongoing police investigation. They are also providing counseling to other students affected by the incident, while authorities continue to explore the motive behind the shooting.